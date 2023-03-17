A pressure group, Good Governance and Transparency Initiative (GGTI), called on all stakeholders to allow Hon. Sada Soli as the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly.

Soli is a ranking lawmaker who has won his return into the National Assembly as the member representing Jibia/Kaita Federal Constituency of Katsina State.

From 2019 when he got elected into the 9th Assembly, Soli has served on the following committees: Agriculture, Production and Services, Federal Capital Territory, Banking and Currency, Foreign Affairs, Defence, Interior, Power, Works, Climate Change, Capital Market and Lake Chad.

The national coordinator of GGTI, Abdulmumuni Dangana, who issued in a statement yesterday and made available to journalists in Abuja, said apart from Soli’s wealth of experience in the legislature, he is endowed with leadership qualities to occupy the speaker’s office.

Dangana expressed satisfaction with the performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections, saying the outcome of the poll showed that Nigerians have kept faith with the APC in the Presidency and the National Assembly.

“The party’s victory at the last poll is well-earned because the democracy dividends delivered, especially in the provision of infrastructure and social intervention schemes is unmatched,” he said, pointing out that: “These achievements are the result of the collaboration and support given the executive branch by the leadership and members of the National Assembly, majority of who are of the APC.”

Dangana said with the country set to commence another democratic journey into the 10th National Assembly it becomes imperative to call on the national leadership of the APC to zone the office of Speaker of the House of Representatives to the North West zone.

“If it does that, it should kindly throw its weight behind Hon. Sada Soli, the current chairman of the House Committee on Water Resources to become the next Speaker. As a ranking member of the House with several bills to his credit, Hon. Soli knows the game very well and his vast experience in continental legislation coupled with his membership of various standing committees makes him eminently qualified to lead the Green Chamber in the 10th National Assembly,” Dangana said.