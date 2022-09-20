The National Assembly, yesterday, transmitted the Start-up Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent having passed through all required legislative processes.

This is contained in a statement issued by the senior special assistant national assembly to the president, Senator Babajide Omoworare.

Recall that the Bill was forwarded to the National Assembly pursuant to Sections 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution for consideration by President Buhari in a letter dated February 21, 2022.

The Start-up Bill, 2021 will provide for the creation and development of enabling environment for technology-enabled start-ups in Nigeria. It aims to position Nigeria’s ecosystem, as the leading technology centre in Africa, having excellent innovators with cutting-edge skills and exportable capacity.