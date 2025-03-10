Senators are divided over the decision of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions to suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central), the chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, for six months.

Lawmakers’ concerns stem from the committee’s decision to rush the process on the same day rather than waiting until March 11, 2025, as initially agreed, to ensure a thorough review.

The committee comprises 32 senators, but 13 did not sign the report presented, considered, and adopted on Thursday.

The following senators did not sign the report: Samaila Kaila (PDP, Bauchi North), Yaro Siyako (APC, Gombe South), Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North), Onyesoh Heacho (PDP, Rivers East), Onawo Ogoshi (PDP, Nasarawa South), Tony Nwoye (LP, Anambra North), Aminu Iya Abbas (PDP, Adamawa Central), Shuaib Salisu (APC, Ogun Central), Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West), Mustapha Khabeeb (APC, Jigawa South West), Kelvin Chukwu (LP, Enugu East).

A source within the Senate disclosed that several high-ranking senators were absent from the committee meeting and expressed serious concerns about the actions of the Senate committee, chaired by Senator Neda Imaseun (LP, Edo South).

According to the source, „The rush was orchestrated by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Adeyemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South), before the committee on Wednesday, fully aware that most committee members and ranking senators were attending a retreat on tax reform bills organised by the Senate Committee on Finance, led by Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East).“

The source further revealed that a ranking senator who neither participated nor signed the report stated that the committee had initially scheduled the hearing for Tuesday, March 11. However, the hearing was unexpectedly rescheduled when members were absent.

“It took everyone by surprise that, instead of holding the hearing on Tuesday as planned—when most ranking senators and committee members would have returned from the Finance Committee‘s retreat—the appearance of both Natasha and Adaramodu was brought forward,“ the source added.

Our source further stated, “It was a rushed assignment. Why the hurry? Why didn‘t the committee wait until Monday? You can see that ranking senators did not participate in the process and were not present in the chamber either because they knew where the committee was heading.“

The senators reportedly believed that since a court injunction was halting the investigation, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan should have vacated the court process before proceeding with the probe.

“It was a rushed and questionable decision. That is why 13 senators did not participate and refused to sign the report. These are lawmakers who are committed to due process. You saw that notable ranking senators, especially from the North, were absent from Thursday’s plenary session,“ the source added.

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions is chaired by Senator Neda Imasuen (LP, Edo South). It includes the following members: Khalid Ibrahim (PDP, Kaduna North), Ayodele Adegbonire (APC, Ondo Central), Fadeyi Olubiyi (PDP, Osun Central), Umar Shehu Buba (APC, Bauchi South), Patrick Ndubueze (APC, Imo North), Barinada Mpigi (PDP, Rivers South East), Harry Banigo (PDP, Rivers West), Tutus Zam (PDP, Benue North West), Isah Jibrin (APC, Kogi East), Nasiru Sani Zango Daura (APC, Katsina North), Rufai Hanga (NNPP, Kano Central), Sampson Ekong (PDP, Akwa Ibom South), Ireti Kingibe (LP, FCT), Sunday Katung (PDP, Kaduna South), Osita Ngwu (PDP, Enugu West), Binos Yaroe (PDP, Adamawa South), Jimoh Ibrahim (APC, Ondo South), Ede Dafinone (APC, Delta Central), Joel Onowakpo Thomas (APC, Delta South), Nwaebonyi Onyeka (APC, Ebonyi North), Senate Justifies Suspension Despite Opposition.

The Senate, on Thursday, suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, barring her from participating in all activities of the 10th Senate. Her suspension followed her protest against the reassignment of her seat by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on February 20, 2025.

According to the Senate, her suspension was due to her violating the Senate Standing Rules (2023, as amended), prohibiting actions that bring the presiding officer and the Senate into public disrepute.

The Senate also resolved that the suspension could be reconsidered or reduced if Akpoti-Uduaghan submitted a written apology.

Additionally, her office was sealed, and she was directed to surrender all Senate property to the Clerk of the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana.

Despite a plea from Senate Minority Leader Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South) to reduce the suspension to three months, the Senate upheld the Ethics Committee’s recommendation of six months.

Following the suspension, a delegation of opposition senators, led by Senator Seriake Dickson, visited Akpoti-Uduaghan and her husband to offer support.

“Senators, like all humans, have their low and high moments. It is a tradition to support each other during these times. We offered words of encouragement, prayers, and advice for a quick resolution,“ a senator from the delegation stated.

The visit indicates ongoing efforts to mediate the crisis, with lawmakers from various parties seeking to engage Senate leadership to resolve the matter.

As the controversy unfolds, political observers are watching to see whether the Senate will reconsider its decision or if Akpoti-Uduaghan will take legal action to challenge her suspension.