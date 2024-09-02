All activities of the proposed National Commission for the Co-ordination and Control of the proliferation against Small Arms, Ammunitions, Light Weapons in Nigeria (NATCOM) remain suspended pending presidential assent of the Bill establishing organisation.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja by the Co-ordinating Director of Human Resources of the proposed Commission, Dr. David Olaitan, on behalf of proponent of the NATCOM Bill, Dr. Baba Mohammed.

He reiterated that the proposed commission had warned at many instances that members of the public must not engage themselves in any illegal activities tantamount to threatening the peace of Nigeria as such defaulters will be punished by the law of the Federation.

“Members of the commission across the country were also cautioned at several times to refrain from comments, write-ups and unguarded utterances in some social media platforms regarding the commission and even agencies of government while awaiting and praying for presidential assent to the NATCOM Bill.

“Members of the public are also advised not to engage in any financial transactions of all forms with anyone on behalf of the proposed NATCOM as the proposed commission’s officials are law abiding and will remain so,” he added.

The statement further dissociated the proposed NATCOM and its proponent, Dr. Baba Mohammed, from all negative comments against agencies of government in some social media platforms.

The statement appreciated President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shetimma, Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as well as President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and secretary to the government of the federation, Senator George Akume, for their efforts to reposition the country for the better.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Chief of Defence staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, the Director General of DSS Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi and his NIA counterpart, Mohammed Mohammed, as well as the Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun and other security stakeholders were also appreciated for their untiring efforts towards building a better Nigeria.