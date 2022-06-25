The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Hon. Sunday Dare has expressed his optimism that Nigeria can discover more athletes in the shape and form of Mary Onyali, Faliliat Ogunkoya and Olopade Adenekan as the Athletics Federation of Nigeria begins its National Trials today, in Benin.

The Minister made this known in a message of support, as the country begins on journey to the World Athletics Championship in Oregon and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, both in the month of July, 2022.

The National Trials at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin would serve as a qualifying tourney for the athletes.

Dare said “we do hope we can discover more Mary Onyalis, Falilat Ogunkoya, Olopade Adenekan at the National Open Trials. This presents us an opportunity for athletes to prepare for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and also get fine-tunes, so we get the best out of them.

“We must focus on making the country proud during Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, as the National Open Trials starts today at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium”.

On the first day of the Trials, field events such as the Discus (men), Pole Vault (men and women) and Hammer Throw (men) will take place while the 10,000m men’s final will also take place.