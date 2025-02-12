The national grid witnessed another system collapse at 11:am on Wednesday, plunging many Nigerians into darkness.

Most power plants were affected at 11 a.m. when power generation stood at 4,064 megawatts, but by 12 p.m., it plummeted to 1,203MW before completely collapsing to 0.00MW by 1 p.m.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) confirmed the collapse on its X (formerly Twitter) handle.

“Dear Valued Customer, We regret to inform you that a system disturbance occurred on the national grid at 11:34 am today causing a power outage across our franchise areas.

“While gradual restoration of power supply has commenced, please be assured that we are working closely with relevant stakeholders to fully restore electricity as soon as the grid is stabilised. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work to serve you better.”

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IEDC) also reported the incident on X.

“Please be informed that we experienced a system outage today 12th February, 2025 at 11:34hrs affecting all our feeders.

“Restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our critical stakeholders.”

This marks the first grid collapse in 2025 after 12 grid collapses in 2024.