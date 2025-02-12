The Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT, on Wednesday, announced the interception of 28 bags of Cannabis Sativa weighing 756 kilograms in Lagos State.

Speaking to journalists, the Commander of NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Paul Nimmyel, disclosed that the illicit substance was intercepted around Long Jetty, Ibeche Beach, in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to him, the unit also intercepted a large wooden boat that contained 408 empty drums, three pumping machines and eight Yamaha 40HP outboard engines.

“Between 10 – 11th February 2025, the base conducted several operations leading to notable arrests and seizures, which have reinforced security in Lagos and its environs.

“On Sunday, 10 February 2025, the Western Regional Control Centre of Falcon Eye Alignment successfully vectored NNS BEECROFT Quick Response Team (QRT) stationed at TARKWA BAY on suspicious movement of a large wooden boat around Lagos anchorage.

“The team swung into action and intercepted a large wooden boat while it fled towards Benin Republic after a possible tip-off. The boat had 7 suspects onboard and contained 408 empty drums, 3 pumping machines and 8 Yamaha 40HP outboard engines. It is gratifying to note that this action has prevented a significant economic loss.

“Additionally, on Sunday, 10 February 2025, the Base QRT, acting on credible intelligence on some boats used in smuggling of cannabis sativa, arrested 2 suspects around Topo, Badagry axis, while on transit to assist suspected smugglers’ boat at sea. The suspects were arrested in a boat conveying a 40HP Yamaha outboard engine, and an intercepted telephone conversation confirmed that the suspects had been contacted to supply the engine.

“Relatedly, in the early hours of Tuesday 11 February 2025, the Base intercepted 28 bags of cannabis sativa weighing over 756kg around Long Jetty, Ibeche Beach. No arrest of suspects was made as the culprits fled upon sighting the QRT,” the Commander stated.

Commodore Nimmyel, however, warned perpetrators of illegal oil bunkering and peddlers of illicit drugs to desist from such acts as NNS BEECROFT will pursue all criminal elements operating within its area of operation.

He further disclosed that the suspects and contraband intercepted have been handed over to relevant authorities for further investigation.

“Accordingly, all the arrested suspects and confiscated items have been handed over to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in accordance with Nigerian Navy Standard Operating Procedure for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“It is important to highlight that the success of these operations underscores the unwavering commitment of NNS BEECROFT to enforce the mandate of Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, to rid the maritime environment of all forms of crimes and criminality either singly or in collaboration with other security and law enforcement agencies.

“I will therefore, use this opportunity to warn perpetrators of illegal oil bunkering and illicit drugs to desist from such acts as NNS BEECROFT will not rest on its oars to pursuing all criminal elements operating within its area of operation,” he stated.