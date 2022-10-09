The Northern Youths Coalition (NYC) has congratulated the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, on the planned conferment of National Honours in the rank of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) on him.

The Coalition said the CDS has distinguished himself with his total commitment to the cause of a peaceful Nigeria.

NYC in a press release on Sunday said Gen. Irabor has shown frankness, dedication and sincerity in the task of heading the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The group said the recent release of the remaining abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers was a testimony that the Armed Forces under Gen. Irabor was committed to the protection of lives of the citizens.

According to the group, “We are gladden that our brothers and sisters who were abducted are now back home. Our Armed Forces refused to give in and give up in their rescue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Importantly, they came out alive from the den of their abducters. This is historical. We have almost given up that they may be casualties in securing their release.”

The Coalition, however, noted that insecurity has taken the North several years backward.

“Presently, it is a risk to make meaningful economic investment in the Northern region. We cannot continue like this,” it said.

The Youths said the gradual return of business activities in the North-East was a welcome development, attributing it to efforts of the Armed Forces.

“We appeal to our people in that region to cooperate with the Armed Forces of Nigeria to ensure life return to normal and means of livelihood are restored.

“We also appeal to the insurgents to lay down arms, saying the military has shown that unrepentant criminals will not have a breathing space,” the Coalition added.