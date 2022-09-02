The director-general of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) Mike Ohiari said the just-inaugurated National Council on Infrastructure in Nigeria would drive the development of the sector to the tune of $2.3 trillion in the next 23 years.

Speaking in Abuja at the public private partnership (PPP) forum hosted by the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Ohiari stated that “last Tuesday, his excellency, the vice president, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo inaugurated the National Council on Infrastructure.

“The council will see to the implementation of the Revised National integrated Master plan from 2020 to 2043.

“As you are aware, the master plan envisages that we will be able to achieve Infrastructure development worth $2.3 trillion. Out of this amount, 48 per cent is to be done through PPP”.

Ohiari said 58 business case certificates had been issued by the commission while 106 OBC certificates had also been issued so far.

Also at the event, the executive secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) Emmanuel Jime said since inception, the forum had contributed immensely in knowledge sharing and capacity building towards PPP projects.

Jime, who was represented by the deputy director of PPP, Mustapha Zubeiru, said, “It is important that PPP is increasingly seen as a development tool rather than just a procurement option.

“This means, by its very nature, PPP should be able to increase the infrastructure of the country as a major enabler of economic growth and development.”