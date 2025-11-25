The Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), Mr Olugbile Holloway, has pledged to work assiduously on the repatriation of Oyo artefacts as his agency has done for Benin.

Holloway, who also assured of a turnaround of Oyo Museum, made the pledge on Tuesday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, in Oyo.

Speaking at the occasion, Archbishop Emeritus, Prince Ayo Ladigbolu, gave a brief overview of the 1895 British invasion of Òyó by Captain Robert Bower (Ogun-Pepe).

Archbishop Ladigbolu stated that stolen Oyo artefacts hold significant cultural, spiritual, and historical value for the Yoruba people, serving as tangible links to their powerful past as an empire.

In a statement by Bode Durojaye, director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, the elder statesman described the removal of the artefacts, often during colonial conflicts as historical injustice and identity loss for the original community.

“The artifacts are not merely art objects, they are cultural symbols essential for the preservation of heritage and identity.

“Like the Benin Bronzes, many African artefacts are considered “living cultural heritage” with spiritual and ritual significance.

“Their presence is crucial for traditional ceremonies, festivals such as the Sango and Oranmiyan festivals, and the overall spiritual well-being of the community,” Ladigbolu said.

He further stressed that the objects provide historical context and validation for the heritage and culture of the pillaged communities.

“When removed, this context is lost, turning items of profound local meaning into mere museum exhibits in Western institutions,” Archbishop Ladigbolu said.

Also speaking, Mr. Adetayo Adekunle, spoke on the need for an infrastructural upgrade of the museum located at the Oyo Palace.

Oba Owoade said the Oyo Empire was a formidable political and military stronghold renowned for its administrative sophistication and cultural influence, saying its artefacts which include sculptures, regalia, and other items, document the history, political transitions and daily life of the powerful era.

“The removal of these artefacts, often as “plunder” or “war trophies” during 19th-century British punitive expeditions and military campaigns, is a direct result of colonial aggression. They are physical reminders of the means by which Britain established trade dominance and amassed colonies.

“Alaafin is the traditional custodian of these traditions, serving as a bridge between the past and the future of the Yoruba people,” Oba Owoade said.

Alaafin asserted that his ongoing efforts to reclaim stolen Oyo artefacts were part of a broader, global movement to redress historical injustices and restore cultural property to their places of origin.

The monarch noted that their return symbolises a step toward cultural rejuvenation and national pride. “The return of these objects is seen as essential for Nigeria’s development, as valuing local cultural assets is key to economic growth through cultural tourism and the empowerment of local communities.”

Oba Owoade disclosed that about 16 gold-plated beaded crowns were stolen during the dastardly raid of the Palace in November 1895.

“These artefacts are cultural symbols and carry spiritual and historical significance, and their return is essential for the preservation of heritage and identity,” he said.

The paramount ruler vowed that he would make sure that they were repatriated with payments.