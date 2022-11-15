Director-general of the National Productivity Centre, Dr. Kashim Akor and four other prominent sons of Igala in Kogi State have been recognised for their contributions to the development of Igala land.

The others honoured at the 2022 dinner/award night organised by the Frontier Club in Abuja were the executive director of Engineering of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Engr. Moses Okpanachi, Mr. David Atabo, Hon. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka and Mr. Samuel Abalaka.

At the event held last weekend, the guest speaker, Prof. Sam Egwu, urged leaders in Igala land to reach out to other ethnic groups in order to promote the role of the ethnic nationality in the Nigerian state.

Egwu who was represented by Prof. Moses Shuabu pointed out that Igala land, more than ever, needs leaders who would unite the people and push the agenda of the Igala/Bassa descendants within and outside the state.

He said, “What is needed in Igala land is a transformational leader, a leader that is ready to lead from the front. What Igala needs is a viable political leadership that visions for the entire Igala nationality. A leadership that is able to unite the people and give everyone a sense of belonging.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Igala must be led by politicians who are in a position to vision for Igala land, focused on aggressive pursuit of education and massive capital development,” he added.

Earlier, a former governor of Kogi State, Capt. Idris Wada, commended members of the Frontier Club for its philanthropic activities in Igala land, called for more support for the people and the development of the area.

Wada also urged both the federal and the state governments to come to aid the victims of the recent floods in Igala land.

He said, “The government needs to mobilise, organise and help the people. The situation now is really terrible. People woke up to find everything they own gone. The main items needed now are food, blankets, portable water and shelter”.

In his welcome address, the chairman, Frontier Club, Mr. Abubakar Sani explained that the club is a non-partisan and non-sectarian voluntary service organisation of Igala/Bassa descendants committed to the development of and growth of the people and the community.

He pointed out that since its inception in 1988, the club has “awarded bursaries to 234 youths in both secondary and higher institutions to the tune of over N20 million”.

Sani said the club has also supported communities with basic primary health care amenities and hospital equipment, while schools have been supported with essential laboratory equipment and other educational facilities.