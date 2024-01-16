A socio-cultural organisation, De Renaissance Patriots, has expressed concern over the manner Lagos State patrimony is shared among non-indigenes from other South West Yoruba states through the use of state political powers and in connivance with some indigenes.

The group made the complaint in its third release since it was established to lead a better Lagos State for the indigenous people.

The group, in a press release titled, “The Lagos Indigenes and the Case of Social Misdevelopment”, said, “The above topic is apt and at this stage, if you are an indigene or you truly love Lagos State, you should feel disheartened about current state of things.”

It took its note from the standpoint of recent development where revelations were made about how non-indigenes have either been taking “fake” indigeneship letters or buying the same to use the slots meant for Lagos indigenes for recruitment into the Nigerian Army.

While taking note of the official comments from the Army and its promised action on the matter, De Renaissance Patriots requested the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, “to please use his good offices to look into this matter and, if true, interrogate and stop it. There must also be consequences for this criminal act.”

It said, “We resolved some months back to hold our peace with the thoughts that our people have not been taught enough lessons to wise up to their current situation. However, as concerned Omo Ibile Eko, we cannot continue to maintain that silence.”