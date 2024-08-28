The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested a serving officer of the Nigerian Navy, AbdulRasheed Muhammad, in connection with the murder of Aminu Ibrahim, son of former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral I. I. Ibrahim (retd).

During a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, FCT Commissioner of Police, Bennett Igweh revealed that Muhammad had confessed to the crime, which took place two weeks ago.

According to Igweh, the suspect allegedly killed Aminu and stole his Prado Jeep in the Maitama area of Abuja.

The stolen vehicle has since been recovered.

“About two weeks ago, Aminu Ibrahim, the son of Vice Admiral I. I. Ibrahim (retd), a former Chief of Naval Staff, was robbed and killed in the Maitama area of Abuja, and his Prado SUV was taken.

“I want to inform you that AbdulRasheed Muhammad, a serving Nigerian Navy personnel committed the murder. He has confessed to the crime, and we have recovered the Prado Jeep,” Igweh said.

In a shocking confession to journalists, Muhammad, who was deployed to the residence of the former Chief of Naval Staff, detailed how the incident unfolded. “I work at the house. He wanted to go out at night, around 11:30. He said he needed security,” Muhammad recounted. “So, I followed him with my gun. Along the way, he stopped to check his ATM, as if he was going to buy something.”

Muhammad further explained, “I thought maybe I was going to escort him to a market or somewhere. Then, when I came out through the other door, I shot him, took the car, and left. I’m a guard and a seaman in the Navy. He did not do anything to me; I killed him to steal his car.”

In addition to the arrest of Muhammad, the police also paraded 94 members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria who were apprehended following the killing of two police officers on Sunday.

The arrests underline the ongoing efforts of the FCT Police Command to maintain law and order in the nation’s capital.