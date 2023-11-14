The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT patrol team has intercepted a large fibre boat containing over 90 drums of 250 litres each of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) near Ijegun community in Lagos.

A statement issued, on Monday, by the NNS BEECROFT Base Information Officer, Sub-Lieutenant Happiness Collins, said the arrest was made in the early hours of November 11, 2023.

The statement said the PMS, totalling approximately 22,500 litres is valued at about N15 million.

Speaking, the Commander NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Kolawole Olumide Oguntuga, said his team acted on credible intelligence and discovered the vessel abandoned near the Ijegun community.

He said the perpetrators, upon sighting the naval team, fled.

“In a remarkable feat under the ongoing Operation WATER GUARD, NNS BEECROFT’s patrol team successfully intercepted and seized a large fibre boat transporting illegally obtained Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in the early hours of November 11, 2023.

“The confiscated boat contained over 90 drums of 250L each of PMS, totalling approximately 22,500 litres and valued at about 15 million naira at current pump price.

“The prevention of illicit acquisition of such volatile products does not only curb economic sabotage but also prevents outbreak of fire which may have dire consequences on life and property.

“This proactive operation underscores the Nigerian Navy’s unweaving commitment under the leadership of The Chief of The Naval Staff, Vice Admiral EI Ogalla to safeguarding the nation’s petroleum resources for the benefit of Nigerians,” the statement said.

In a related development, the NNS BEECROFT patrol team and the maritime component of Operation AWATSE said it thwarted an illegal bunkering activity at Folu Village in Ibeju Lekki, a town along the boundary between Lagos and Ogun States.

Commander NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, said acting on credible intelligence received at 03:00 am, his team were deployed to the scene where an 18,000 litres of tanker with AGO, pumping machines and hoses were uncovered.

“Upon arrival, the perpetrators fled, and the patrol team uncovered hoses connected to pumping machines and Jerrycans siphoning Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) into an 18,000L truck.

“Swift and decisive action followed, with the confiscation of the equipment and the truck. These items are currently in the Base for further investigation in line with standard procedures.

“The Nigerian Navy, under the leadership of Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, reiterates its commitment to upholding maritime security and combating illicit activities that threaten the nation’s economic prosperity,” he said.