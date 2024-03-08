The Navy Secondary School, Akpabuyo in Cross River State has been closed down following the outbreak of measles at the college.

Cross River State’s Commissioner of Health, Dr. Henry Ayuk confirmed the outbreak at the Navy school as well as Penniel Primary Schools, also in the Akpabuyo area of the state.

Ayuk stated that the State Rapid Response Team from the Ministry of Health has been deployed to address the outbreak in the two affected schools.

“Reactive vaccination for children is ongoing in the affected areas and in other local government areas where there are no reported cases,” Ayuk disclosed.

The Commissioner also stated that the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency has concluded plans to carry out routine immunization to build up the children’s immunity.

He warned that measles is a highly contagious infection, especially among non-immunized children, and urged parents and caregivers to respond positively to the routine immunization campaign for the good of their children.

Meanwhile, the management of Nigeria Navy School has directed parents and guardians to immediately come and pick up their children who are in its boarding facility.

“This is to inform you that the school is vacating today due to some prevalent circumstances. The second-term academic activities will continue upon the return of the students.

“The date of return will be communicated. Please note that all SS 3 and JSS 3 students are to check for regular updates on WAEC, NECO, and BECE information.

“To this end, parents/guardians are kindly requested to pick up their children/wards with effect from today Fri. 8 March 2024,” the statement from Navy College to parents read.

Chairman of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) in the School, Okon Bassey Esq, confirmed receiving the message but said he was yet to get through to the school management over the development.