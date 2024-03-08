Barely 24 hours after about 287 pupils and teachers were abducted from primary school in Kuriga village of Chikun local government area of Kaduna State on Thursday, at least two worshippers were killed during Friday’s Juma’at prayer at Anguwar Makera in Kwasakwasa community of Birnin Gwari local government area of the State when bandits attacked a mosque on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2pm, according to locals in the area.

A community leader, Hudu Kwasakwasa, who confirmed the incident, said the bandits opened fire on worshipers during the Juma’at prayer.

“The two worshipers killed were among other Muslims attacked at the Juma’at Mosque in Angwar Makera when the bandits opened fire on them and abducted others today (Friday). The victims have been buried at Old Kuyello cemetery,” he said.

He said the people were in the second raka’at of the salat when they were attacked, which forced other worshippers to run for their lives.

He added that a few days ago, the same bandits abducted about nine people at a community called Angwar Kanawa under the same Kwasakwasa area.

He appealed for help from authorities concerned, saying the bandits were raiding the communities unchallenged.

The latest attack on the worshipers came less than 24 hours after bandits abducted over 287 students in the neighbouring Chikun local government area of the state on Thursday morning.

The Kaduna State Government and the State Police Command were yet to react to the latest mosque attack as the Police Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mansir Hassan, couldn’t be reached on his known mobile phone as at the time of filing this report.