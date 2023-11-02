The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, on Thursday, said it discovered two pipelines belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), vandalised by suspected vandals in Lagos.

In a press statement by the information officer, NNS BEECROFT, Sub Lieutenant Hapinness Collins, the ruptured pipelines were discovered between ATLAS COVE and Ijegun in Lagos State.

According to Happiness, the points were being utilized by saboteurs to connect hoses and pumping machines to siphon huge quantities of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), conveyed along the pipeline, posing a significant threat to the nation’s product availability as well as the economic well-being of the nation.

She said, “In an outstanding display of dedication to safeguard national interest and protection of critical infrastructure, the NNS BEECROFT patrol team, in collaboration with the Maritime Component of Operation AWATSE led by the Commander NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Kolawole Olumide Oguntuga, has once again displayed unwavering commitment in eradicating pipeline vandalism by harnessing technology and Human Intelligence (HUMINT) for operational efficiency.

“This innovative approach has proven to be a game-changer, resulting in a remarkable increase in the team’s ability to detect and deter criminal activities along the NNPCL pipeline.”

“At approximately 11:45 am, on 1 November 2023 between ATLAS COVE and Ijegun in Lagos State, the NNS BEECROFT patrol team swiftly responded to credible HUMINT, which led to the discovery of two punctured points along the NNPCL pipeline.

” These points were being utilized by saboteurs to connect hoses and pumping machines to siphon huge quantities of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), conveyed along the pipeline, posing a significant threat to the nation’s products availability as well as the economic well-being of Nigerians.”

“This commendable action by the Naval team not only preserves national infrastructure and availability of petroleum products but also significantly averts outbreak of catastrophic fire with attendant consequences on life and property. “.

According to Collins, the NNPCL has been alerted of the punctured pipelines, and repairs are immediately carried out to stall losses of lives and properties.

“Following the discovery of these punctured points, the NNPCL has been alerted, and immediate repairs are underway to stall losses. Simultaneously, efforts are ongoing to detect and rectify other potential vulnerabilities along the pipeline, ensuring a comprehensive approach to deter future illicit activities.

“This discovery undoubtedly brings to the fore, that the Nigerian Navy, under the leadership of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, l remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime domain and fostering economic prosperity for our beloved nation. The Nigerian Navy is proud to be at the forefront of combating pipeline vandalism, ensuring a safer and more prosperous Nigeria.”