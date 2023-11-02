The remaining three Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) nominated for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been confirmed by the Senate on Thursday.

The nominees, who were nominated by President Bola Tinubu are; Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi from Lagos State, Dr. Anugbum Onuoha from Rivers State and Mr. Isma’ila Kaura Moyi from Zamfara State.

The trio was not present when the other seven nominees were earlier confirmed on Wednesday.

The seven nominees confirmed on Wednesday were Mr Etekamba Umoren – Akwaibom; Mr Isha Ehimeakne from Edo; Barr. Oluwatoyin Babalola- Ekiti; Mr Abubakar Ahmed – Gombe; Shehu Wahab – Kwara; Aminu Idris – Nasarawa; Mohammed Abubakar Sadiq – Niger.

The confirmation followed Tinubu’s request on Wednesday for confirmation of the nomination of the RECs for INEC in accordance with the provisions of Section 154(1) of the Constitution.

Tinubu had last week approved the appointment of 10 new RECs for INEC for a five-year term each.