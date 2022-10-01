Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, has tasked Nigerian Navy personnel to uphold the core values of the service as the 2023 general elections activities commence.

The CNS who stated this at the commissioning ceremony of Nigerian Navy senior officers accommodation in Abuja said the Navy would not condone any act that would bring disrepute to the service.

Vice Admiral Gambo charged naval personnel to sustain the service’s achievements so far recorded in the ongoing fight against crude oil theft and economic sabotage for the prosperity of the nation.

He expressed optimism that the property would further ameliorate accommodation challenges in the Federal Capital Territory as the Navy under his watch remained focused in executing it’s polices towards ensuring equitable infrastructural development.

“The overall aspiration is to motivate personnel towards enhanced and collective capacity to effectively deliver on our mandate. It is in this regards that I will like to again remind us all to sustain achievements thus recorded in the ongoing fight against crude oil theft and economic sabotage for the economic prosperity of our dear nation,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his continuous support to the Nigerian Navy, Gambo restated commitment of the service to continue to deliver on its mandates as a way of appreciation.

He urged occupants to take ownership of the project and inculcate deliberate positive maintenance culture so that the huge legacy project will serve future generations of senior officers.