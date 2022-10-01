Following an intelligence report, the scheduled March for presidential candidate and running mate of the Labour Party in Kaduna was yesterday postponed till further notice.

A member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party and candidate for Southern Kaduna senatorial district, Engr. Michael Ayuba, disclosed this in Kaduna during the harmonisation of over 50 support groups in support of Peter Obi’s presidency and all the party’s candidates in the 2023 general elections.

According to him, they would meet with the groups in order to identify with them, after which they would publish their names in one of the national dailies.

He added, “We will work with security agencies to ensure that we hold the march in the next two weeks but for now intelligence report gathered is such that it cannot hold on 1st October as earlier planned.”

He appealed to members of the party not to come out today (October 1) but stay at home till they get further instruction, stressing that they were concerned about their well-being as they have to be alive to mobilise for their candidates rather than losing their lives on the streets.

Earlier, the gubernatorial candidate for the party in Kaduna, Hon. Jonathan Asake, said the Obi Movement was turning into a revolution because of the disenchantment, especially among the youth and the challenges other Nigerians were going through.

Meanwhile, Chief Morrison Ikpeamaze was adopted as the state chairman of the Peter Obi support groups in Kaduna State and Hon. Auwal Tafoki as the state party chairman in the state.

Asake urged all the support groups to give them the required support for the party to move forward and ensure resounding victory in all positions being contested under the Labour Party.