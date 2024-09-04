Nigeria’s foremost brewing company, Nigerian Breweries Plc through the Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund in collaboration with “One Community at a Time” (OCAT), a Lagos State government initiative, has commissioned a newly built block of classrooms and other facilities at Okegun-Odofin Junior High School, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

Speaking during the handover ceremony to the Lagos State government, the chairman, Nigerian Breweries Plc Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, Hans Essaadi who was represented by Corporate Affairs director, NB Plc, Sade Morgan explained that the project, which aligns with the Lagos State Government’s One Community at a Time (OCAT) initiative, exemplifies the company’s unwavering dedication to educational development in Nigeria.

Essaadi noted that the donation of the new school structure which includes a block of classrooms, a principal’s office, staff rooms, and a toilet facility, holds a special significance as it addresses the challenge of many students who may have to travel long distances to access education. Also, it aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4 aimed at ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education for all.

“With the completion of this project, we collectively take a significant step forward in our educational journey, offering our children an easily accessible, safe, and conducive environment for learning within their community,” he said.

Stating that the provision of the infrastructure by the company was geared toward investing in the future of children, communities, and Nigeria as a whole, he concluded, “The projects under the Nigerian Breweries Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund also directly support Nigeria’s national educational objectives, complementing government policies aimed at raising educational standards and broadening access across the country.”

Also speaking, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the secretary of state government, Lagos State, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin expressed profound appreciation to the management of Nigerian Breweries Plc for the partnership aimed at improving the quality of education in the state.

Salu-Hundeyin explained that the delivery of the project is a testimony to the strength of public-private partnerships which have been pivotal in driving progress and development across various sectors. He urged all the stakeholders within the community to take ownership of this school project by ensuring that the facilities are well maintained and the environment is secured for the students.

“In Lagos State, education is at the core of this administration as we recognise that the future of Lagos State is hinged on the quality of education we provide for our children. The new block of classrooms and offices would enable teachers to deliver quality education in a conducive atmosphere through the first set of beneficiaries and hundreds that will follow in the nearest future, “ he added.

Also speaking, the initiator, One Community at a Time (OCAT), Folashade Jaji explained that the idea was conceived with the sole aim of bringing development to local communities within the state.