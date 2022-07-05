Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce(NBCC) has launched its programming academy to equip young entrepreneurs with tech skills to boost their careers or professions.

The NBCC said: “technology is fast becoming the core of every business and every form of development. It is most important that we also expand the adoption of technology especially for a country like ours.

“Nigeria is a youthful country with a population of about 70 per cent below 25 years of age, it means that Nigeria is truly going to become the next focus globally. We need to equip and ensure our youths have the right access tech and direct use at the right time.”

It noted that, this was one of the reasons why the NBCC among many important positive and impactful programs launch the programming Academy.

The training, which is a three months programme, is free for all participants. NBCC has also partnered with PwC, the Department of Trade and Investment of the British High Commission and the Nest Innovation in ensuring the success of the programme.

Speaking at the launching yesterday in Lagos, the president and chairman of NBCC, Mrs. Bisi Adeyemi said: “the initiative was formally launched on the 3rd of December, 2021 during my inauguration as the 17th president and chairman of the Council of the NBCC.”

According to Adeyemi, “late last year, I received calls from many young people, mostly female, dissatisfied with their careers but unsure what to do. Many had earned their degrees to please their parents and were not interested in pursuing careers along those lines. I found myself encouraging them to acquire skill and leading them towards tech.”

She congratulated participants in this first cohort, saying, “you shall be ambassadors of the Academy, and so much is expected of you. I encourage you to give all your attention to the program and stay the course.”

The managing director and chief executive officer of CWG Plc, Adewale Adeyipo, stated that, “there is a momentum that is building up and it is the new wave seen in technology. It is not something that will go away anytime soon.

“Looking at statistics, the top 10 companies in the world, in terms of evaluation are driving by technology, even the future work place.”

Adeyipo added that the major driver of any organisation is technology, saying, the world presently dependent on innovations to drive economies.