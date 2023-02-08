National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Eryk Group, an international technical service provider that offers electrical and mechanical assembly, installation and commissioning services.

A statement by the NBTE head of media, Hajiya Fatimah Abubakar, said the MoU will centre on the board‘s model programme; the Nigerian Youth Skills Empowerment (NYSE) which aligns with the Eryk’s European Electrician Apprenticeship opportunity for Nigerians.

According to NBTE, the programme for which the MoU is entered shall be called Nigerian Youth Skills Empowerment II (NYSE-2), through which ERYK wants to partner with various Polytechnics in Nigeria through the NBTE to select qualified students/trainees with National Diplomas in Electrical (Electro technical) and related areas who are qualified according to Eryk’s selection criteria, while the selected candidates shall then proceed to undergo hands-on practical training on Eryk’s live projects within Europe.

NBTE stated that the MoU aims to further the career training of the selected candidates of the NYSE-2 through an apprenticeship training programme in Europe, through which they become European Certified Electricians with relevant work experience under Eryk.

The board said the goals of the programme will be accomplished by undertaking the following activities; NBTE shall liaise with the Polytechnics under its auspices/supervision and ensure that eligible students of the institutions are considered for the application process, which is in line with the NYSE programme approved by the federal government.

According to the MoU, NBTE shall perform pre-screening of the applications and guarantee correctness and credibility of all candidates’ profile, CVs and diplomas/certificates, while all the pre-screened applications will be forwarded to Eryk through its recruitment consultant in Nigeria.

The board stated also that Eryk shall then coordinate the screening of all applications submitted and organise competency tests and interviews for the pre-selected candidates, while the NYSE-2 is offered at no cost to the selected participants.