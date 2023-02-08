Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the federal government to stay further action on its planned concession of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and cargo terminals.

The judge gave the order for the government to maintain parties to the ‘status quo’ pending the hearing and determination of a suit filed by a firm, Sifax Group of Companies Limited, challenging the bidding process.

Sifax had also joined the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; NAHCO Aviance Plc; Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission; TAV Airports Holding Company and GMR Airport Ltd as 1st to 7th defendants.

The court made the order following an application by Sifax lawyer, Kunle Ogunba (SAN).

The judge had fixed March 29 for the hearing of the suit.

In its statement of claims, the plaintiff (Sifax) claimed it was one of the 13 firms that bidded for the contract after the 3rd defendant issued a formal Request for Qualification (RFQ).

The plaintiff averred that out of the 13 firms, the 3rd defendant later invited shortlisted bidders, including the plaintiff, which bided with Changi Airports (as a consortium) to submit proposals for the contract.

The plaintiff further averred that by the specific precepts of the Request for Qualification (RFQ), no applicant is expected to bid twice for any of the specific assets under any guise or form.