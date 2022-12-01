The executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Danbatta, has reiterated the Commission’s commitment to ensure a balance in the representation of females in the information technology (IT) ecosystem.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the NCC Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Mouka, the EVC, who was represented by Head, Digital Media Management of the Commission, Nafisa Usman Rugga, said this at the ICT Quiz competition for Girl’s in Senior Secondary Schools organized by Nigerian Women in Information Technology (NIWIIT).

The NCC boss said there was an urgent need to equip the girl child with adequate knowledge, access and use of Information Technology programmes and services which will give them the needed skill to compete in the digital space.

Danbatta further stated that the empowerment programme in commemoration of the International Girls in ICT day, aligns with the Commission’s mandate of broadband penetration drive to women in rural and suburban areas for capacity building, employability, increased connectivity, and inclusion for gender equality throughout the country.