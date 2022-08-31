The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has introduced a new Mobile Voice International Termination Rate (ITR) that favours Nigerian telecom companies up from $.045 to $.10 with effect from September 1, 2020.

The executive vice chairman of NCC, Professor Umar Danbatta whose stated this in a new document titled ‘Determination of Mobile (Voice) International Termination Rate (As Amended)’ further disclosed that voice services paid by oversea carriers for terminating international calls on local networks in Nigeria shall now be paid in US dollars instead of the local currency.

According to Danbatta, the new ITR which replaces the old mobile ITR that was issued by the NCC in November 25, 2021 and which took effect from January 1st, 2022 would enable Nigerian operators receive an increasing rate in Naira when devaluation occurs.

He further stated in that document made available on the Commission’s website that the ITR only applies to the cost of traffic to Nigeria but that the operators will continue to pay the regulated Mobile Terminating Rate (MTR) of N3.90 kobo for generic (2G/3G/4G) operators and N4.70 kobo for new entrants (LTE)/Small operators will continue to apply until a new Determination is made by the commission.

The Commission said further that to ensure a level playing field, the international carrier market has been classified into MNOS/international carriers and small/Nigerian Transit Carriers/IDA operators.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new mobile ITR developed by NCC’s consultant, Messrs. PayDay Advance and Support Services Limited, followed complaints by mobile network operators and International Data Access (IDA) Operators that they were at the losing end of the old Determination following consistent devaluation of the naira.