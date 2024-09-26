NCC Tasks Telecom Companies On Flexible Work Policies

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has urged telecom companies to adopt flexible work policies, improve remunerations, and promote innovative culture to establish environment that can attract and retain skilled individuals.

Executive Vice Chairman of the commission, Dr. Aminu Maida, made the call at the fifth edition of the Telecom Sector Sustainability Forum (TSSF 5.0) organised by Business Remarks with the theme: “Mitigating the Effects of Talent Exodus and its Impact on the Growth of Nigeria’s Telecommunications Industry.”

Maida spoke against the backdrop of the mass exit of talent from Nigeria to other countries, emphasising that talent is the lifeblood of innovation and development, describing loss of skilled professionals as a major setback for the telecoms industry.

Represented by the NCC Lagos Zonal Controller, Tunji Jimoh, he noted that the global demand for tech talent has driven a good number of Nigeria’s brightest minds to pursue lucrative opportunities abroad, leaving vacuums in the industry and creating a skills gap that potentially threatens the sustainability of the telecoms sector.

Quoting a report from the Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Maida noted that over 500 software engineers and more than 2,000 trained telecom professionals left the country in 2022 alone.

He said this trend, if left unchecked, could jeopardise the growth and sustainability of the industry.

Speaking on measures to mitigate brain drain and address talent exodus in the telecom sector, the EVC said, professionals, especially in the tech sector, seek environments where they feel valued, engaged, and given the freedom to explore new ideas.

“Offering remote work options, continuous learning opportunities, and collaborative spaces where creativity is encouraged will make the local telecom sector more appealing to professionals who might otherwise seek opportunities abroad,” he said.

He emphasised the need for telecom companies to continue to invest in regular upskilling and reskilling initiatives for their existing workforce.

“By offering employees opportunities for professional development, companies not only enhance their workforce’s competencies but also provide incentives for talent to stay, knowing they have a pathway to career advancement within their current organisation,” he said.

The NCC boss also tasked the telecom sector and companies to actively engage and partner with universities, technical schools, and training institutes to create tailored programmes designed to equip graduates with industry-relevant skills.

According to him, this strategy will not only help to fill the talent gap but also foster a pipeline of young, ambitious professionals eager to build their careers within Nigeria.

On the part of the commission, Maida said that the commission has been instrumental in mitigating talent migration through its initiatives to promote indigenous content, improve infrastructure, and create an enabling environment for digital growth.

He added that NCC’s collaboration with stakeholders, MDAs, state governments, and international agencies has been crucial in achieving these goals.

According to him, the NCC is actively participating in the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Programme, launched by the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy to train 3 million Nigerians in digital and technical skills by 2027.

He added that the NCC’s partnership with Nokia to provide a 4G/5G test lab will equip young Nigerians with the skills required for the industry.

In her welcome address, TSSF 5.0 Convener who also doubles as the Managing Editor of Business Remarks, Bukola Olanrewaju stated that human capital flight, the exodus of skilled professionals from their home countries, has become a global phenomenon with far-reaching implications.

According to her, human capital flight is not merely a statistic for the telecom industry, it poses significant challenges such as a tangible loss of talent, brain drain, diminished innovation and intellectual capital.