The North-Central Development Commission (NCDC) has addressed recent media reports regarding its 2025 budget estimates, clarifying that the figures currently circulating were preliminary and subject to legislative scrutiny and adjustments.

In a statement issued to journalists on Saturday in Abuja by the Executive Director of Corporate Services, James Uloko, the interventionist Commission emphasised that the ₦140 billion budgetary proposal submitted to the National Assembly remainex a working document and was still undergoing the required legislative processes.

“As a new commission barely one month old, the NCDC has commenced the process for its full takeoff with the submission of a ₦140 billion budget proposal to the National Assembly,” the statement read.

The Commission’s management appeared before the Senate Committee overseeing the NCDC on September 30, 2025, to defend the proposal.

During the session, the committee conducted both open and closed-door reviews of the document, leading to a number of observations and adjustments before giving its provisional approval.

“It is important to clarify that while the overall budget proposal of ₦140 billion was retained, the allocation figures cited in some media reports do not reflect the adjustments made during the Senate’s review. These changes will be included in the final document,” the statement noted.

The NCDC further explained that the final budget can only be determined after the House of Representatives Committee on the North-Central Development Commission conducts its own scrutiny and concurs with the Senate version. Only after this concurrence will the final figures and line-item distributions be authenticated and made public.

The Commission urged the public and stakeholders to understand that the 2025 budget is still in process and, once passed, will operate within the broader framework of the national budget cycle.

While appreciating the public’s interest in the Commission’s activities, the NCDC assured Nigerians of its commitment to transparency, accountability, and compliance with all extant financial regulations.

“In executing its mandate, the NCDC management will work closely with all stakeholders across the North Central states and the FCT to ensure equity and inclusivity by conducting thorough needs assessments and strategic consultations in developing its roadmap,” the statement added.

The North-Central Development Commission was recently established to coordinate and accelerate development across Nigeria’s North-Central geopolitical zone, addressing infrastructure deficits, social challenges, and economic development.