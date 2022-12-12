A socio-cultural group in Delta State under the aegis of Umu Anioma Foundation Worldwide, has asked the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, to do all that is necessary to ensure that Ms. Luaretta Onochie, as well as other nominees for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board, are offered prompt and fair confirmation hearing at the Red Chamber.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on November 23, 2022 named Lauretta Onochie as the substantive chairman of the Board of NDDC.

The President also appointed 15 other nominees as members of the Board of the interventionist agency.

In an official statement issued at the weekend, Umu Anioma Foundation Worldwide congratulated Ms Onochie, describing her as a round peg in a round hole.

In a statement jointly signed by Mr. Okechukwu Awunor, Director of Media and Publicity; Ms. Stella Ify Nwajei, President, Umu Anioma Lagos Mainland Chapter; Mr. Jude Amin Utulu, President, Umu Anioma Malta Chapter; Ms. Cynthia Nwanua – Coordinator Asaba Chapter; Mr. Jude O. Okolo- Secretary General Umu Anioma Worldwide, and Prince Emmanuel Ohai, Convener Umu Anioma Worldwide, the group stated that Ms. Onochie was eminently qualified to hold the position of NDDC chair.

It further stressed that, “accordingly, pursuant to the provisions of Section 2(2) A of the NDDC Act, Cap N86, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, we respectfully ask the President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan to do all that is necessary to ensure that Ms. Onochie, as well as other NDDC Board Nominees, are offered prompt and fair confirmation hearing.

“At this time, we choose to ignore rumors and/or innuendos about a possible misunderstanding, between Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the Presidency over Ms. Onochie’s nomination as NDDC Chair, which the naysayers are predicting may likely delay or derail Ms. Onochie’s confirmation as NDDC Chair. For avoidance of any doubt, we wish to state categorically, that the Umu Anioma Foundation Worldwide believes whole heartedly that Ms. Lauretta Onochie is eminently qualified to hold the position of NDDC Chair. More like, a round peg, in a round hole.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The group urged the Deputy Senate President and indeed, the Delta State delegation to the Nigerian Senate not to allow any misunderstanding they might have with the Presidency to prevent them from doing the needful.

The Foundation also encouraged the Senators from Delta State to do all within their power to ensure that Ms. Onochie, a bona-fide citizen of Nigeria and indigene of the State in particular, is given all the assistance deemed necessary to ensure a prompt and fair confirmation hearing.

Umu Anioma Foundation made it clear that Ms. Lauretta Onochie is a founding member of the Umu Anioma Foundation Worldwide.

“Be that as it may, our duty, as the global organization of Anioma people, that has as one of its principal objectives, the promotion of Anioma Cultural Heritage by fostering the economic, social and political awareness of Anioma people in Nigeria and around the world, in addition to seeing that all the people in the Anioma communities have the Freedom, Support and Advocacy to pursue their dreams and aspiration is not diminished by her previous association with us,” the statement added.

The Foundation equally emphasised that, it was with great sense of pride and sense of duty to publicly congratulate Ms Onochie and show their support to her for her dedicated service to the country over the years.

Umu Anioma Foundation Inc. is a not-for-profit and non-governmental, socio-political organization of the Anioma people, with bi-sect headquarters in Asaba, Nigeria and Atlanta, U.S.A.

While their Mission is geared towards organising, educating and activating Anioma people and to promote their general welfare, the group’s vision is to offer Anioma a compelling vision of common good, of how everyone can win.