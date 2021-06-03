A coalition of 11 militant groups from the nine states in the Niger Delta region has advised the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, to call off the stakeholders’ meeting on the recent agitations and protests in the region over the demand for the constitution of a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

They insisted that there is no going back on the seven-day ultimatum handed down by ex-militant leader, High Chief Government Ekepemupolo also known as Tompolo on the immediate constitution of NDDC’s board.

Through the ministry’s permanent secretary, Akpabio has allegedly initiated frantic moves to stop Tompolo from carrying out his threat of a major crisis in the oil-rich region if the federal government fails to inaugurate the substantive board of the agency by June 6.

In a statement he issued on behalf of the coalition, self-styled Major General Agadagba also known as “Thunderstorm”, who is the leader of the Supreme Egbesu Freedom Fighters, advised Akpabio to call off the meeting, as it would not stop the planned action by Tompolo.

He said, “In line with the subsisting ultimatum, we have vowed to shut down oil flow stations and most of the major NNPC-Shell and Chevron oil pipelines in the creeks within the expiration of the one-week ultimatum that is declared by our most respected GOC Government Ekpomupolo aka Tompolo over the presidency’s connivance with Mr Akpabio and his cronies’ refusal to inaugurate the NDDC board for over two years.