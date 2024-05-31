Ad

Managing director and chief executive officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has praised the federal government’s vision for the Abuja Light Rail Project.

Speaking to journalists on the sideline of the Abuja Metro Station inauguration, Ogbuku expressed his joy at being part of this significant event after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inaugurated the project.

He noted that President Tinubu’s commencement of commercial operations on the Abuja Light Rail reflects his dedication to maintaining Nigeria’s steady progress towards economic recovery and prosperity.

Ogbuku congratulated President Tinubu, Federal Capital Territory Minister Barr Nyesom Wike, and their team for achieving this milestone, stating that the Abuja Light Rail System will boost socio-economic growth in the metropolitan area.

He affirmed that President Tinubu’s Hope mantra is progressing well and urged government ministries, departments, and agencies to support and promote this agenda within their respective areas.

Ogbuku highlighted President Tinubu’s commitment to good governance and delivering democratic dividends to the people, calling for the support of all stakeholders in Nigeria.

He also congratulated President Tinubu and the vice president on their one-year anniversary in office, praying for their continued peace and ability to advance Nigeria in accordance with their election promises and vision.