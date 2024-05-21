Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has commissioned an injection substation in Amufi, Ikpoba Okha local government area of Edo State worth N248 million to boost power supply in the state.

Speaking at the commissioning, the managing director of NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku, said the project would improve the energy requirement of Amufi and neighbouring communities as well as increase productivity in business for companies and artisans in the beneficiary communities.

He said, “NDDC is a blessing to Niger Delta people as against the negative narrative. The only government presence you see in some areas are projects done by NDDC. We are not in competition with state government but to complement what they are doing.

“President Bola Tinubu has directed the NDDC to complete all project and revive abandoned ones to the benefit of the people.

“This project will improve the commerce of Amufi and its environs as well as attract people to come and live in the community.

“I must thank the community for ensuring that the project while under construction was not vandalized. We want other communities to emulate the gesture of the Amufi community. The project will serve the interest of the people.

“Government should provide security for the facility and we thank Edo State government for providing security for the project over the years,” he added.

Ogbuku also assured that the road leading to the facility would be constructed to ease the challenges faced by the residents.

The senator presenting Edo South in the National Assembly, Neda Imaseun, while commending NDDC, said the importance of power cannot be overemphasised, noting that the substation would enhance power supply in the community and boost business in and around Amufi.

He also appealed to the NDDC to consider constructing the road leading into the community as it would also improve the quality of lives of the locals and also boost the local economy.

He said, “Everyone knows the importance of electricity and the commissioning of the substation will help boost the business in and around the community. I will also use this opportunity to appeal to the NDDC to undertake the road construction leading to this community as it will improve the people’s quality of life.”

Edo State representative on the NDDC board, Hon. Patrick Aisowieren, commended the NDDC for the project and urged the people to protect the facility for the best interest of the community and the state.