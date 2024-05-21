Saudi club, El-Ettifaq has pulled out of transfer negotiations for Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali.

According to SCORENigeria, El-Ettifaq pulled out of the deal after failing to reach an agreement with South African club, Chippa United.

Al-Etifanq who have former Real Madrid captain and goal-machine on their payroll are currently sixth in the Saudi Arabian top league with two rounds of matches to the end of the season.

They are a stable club even though they are yet to win any major trophy in the oil-rich kingdom.

It would have been a bumper pay day for both club and player had the transfer to Saudi Arabia sailed through.

However, Nwabali will still be expected to make a major transfer away from his Port Elizabeth club this month even though he still has two years left on his contract, it was further gathered.

It is understood he has two firm offers on the table and only the finer details are being worked out.

The 27-year-old shot stopper has been a wanted man since his five-star displays for the Super Eagles at the delayed 2023 AFCON in February.

He has gone on to underline his class back at his South African club to keep the interest of suitors from across the world.

He has posted 10 clean sheets in 25 PSL appearances this season after he only made six appearances last season.