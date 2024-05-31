Ad

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has expressed commitment to the completion and commissioning of all ongoing projects across the Niger Delta region, Managing Director of the Commission, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku has assured.

Speaking through a virtual presentation at the NDDC’s region-wide media engagement in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, Ogbuku said the recent inauguration of five mega projects in Abia, Edo, Ondo, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states are testimonials of the new passion with which the Commission was delivering on its mandate.

He stated that President Bola Tinubu had charged the Commission to complete and commission signature projects that would impact the lives of Niger Deltans.

The NDDC boss stated that the commission had so far inaugurated the 132/33kv electricity sub-station at Ode-Erinje in Okitipupa local government area of Ondo State to light up five local government areas in the state, as well as the 25.7-kilometre Ogbia-Nembe Road in Bayelsa State, which was executed in partnership with Shell Petroleum Development Company.

Ogbuku said that the NDDC has also inaugurated the 600-meter Ibeno Bridge and the 6.87-kilometre Iko-Atabrikang-Opolom-IwuoAchang Road in Ibeno local government area of Akwa Ibom State as well as the 9-kilometre Obehie-Oke-Ikpe Road in Ukwa West local government area of Abia State.

Taking the media executives on a virtual tour of the NDDC projects, the Executive Director Projects, Sir Victor Antia said the Commission had constructed and rehabilitated 5,141.3 kilometres of roads through swamps and virgin forests, adding that the 42 bridges, thousands of hydraulic structures and 87 jetties have also been built across the Niger Delta region.

He further said that the Commission had resumed its Free Healthcare Programme which caters to the needs of rural communities as part of its commitment to enhance healthcare delivery to the people of the Niger Delta region.

“In the ongoing free medical outreach across the nine Niger Delta states, 20,000 surgeries have been performed, while 45,000 patients have been attended to and 27,000 eye glasses distributed,” he said.

In the education sector, he highlighted the Foreign Post-Graduate Scholarship Programme of the Commission from which 2,323 students in the region had so far benefited, adding, “We have commenced the process for the 2024/2025 scholarship programme.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the NDDC Executive Director Corporate Services, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde acknowledged the contributions of the media to the growth of democracy and public accountability.

“Today, NDDC is setting a landmark precedent in its engagement with the press. This strategic engagement is in line with the new management’s mantra of Transition from Transactions to Transformation (TTT). Consequently, the management of NDDC has decided to transit from sectional engagement with the press to a more elaborate and strategic engagement to solidify our partnership and strengthen our bond with the press.

He said the current governing board and management is poised on establishing a sustainable partnership with the media through periodic region-wide media engagement while promoting good journalism within the remit of its mandate as an interventionist agency.

“In the bid to achieve the Commission’s vision for the good people of our region, we need the press to tell our impactful stories and communicate our aspirations in the most accurate and effective way. One which has always been to see that people of the Niger Delta live a better life,” Abegunde said.

Speaking at the event, the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mr. Eze Anaba, remarked that it was reassuring that the NDDC is speaking confidently about its achievements.

“The promise of a new dawn in NDDC is inspiring and the media will be ready to support the Commission in its efforts to transform the Niger Delta region,” Anaba assured.