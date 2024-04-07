The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has pledged to support small-holder farmers to grow their operations and become training centres for youths to enhance food security and promote employment.

Speaking during an inspection visit to some farms in Akwa Ibom State, the NDDC executive director, Projects, Sir Victor Antai, stressed the commission’s commitment to leveraging on the agricultural potentials of the Niger Delta region and promoting the shift from traditional to mechanised farming methods.

Antai, who was accompanied by the NDDC director, Agriculture and Fisheries, Mrs Winifred Madume and the director of Commercial and Industrial Development, Dr Godwin Nosiri, expressed delight at the enthusiasm shown by young farmers in boosting food production.

He stated that the commission would purchase modern farming equipment, including tractors, to boost its agricultural initiatives, especially the Holistic Opportunities, Projects and Engagement (HOPE) project.

The executive director said, “The Project HOPE initiative seeks to engage youths of the region by creating employment opportunities for them, especially in agriculture.

“In fulfilling the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, the NDDC introduced the youth empowerment programme which has agriculture as one of its key components.”

Antai recalled that the NDDC was collaborating with the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RFAN), as part of its efforts to ensure food security in the Niger Delta region.

“Following the directive of our managing director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, we have incorporated regular project inspections in our activities for effective delivery on the NDDC mandate.

“The Niger Delta region because of the arable wetlands, rainfalls and other favourable ecological factors is in a better position to plant various crops and vegetables at least four times within a farming season.

“We are trying to move away from the oil economy and the sector which can accommodate our youths in large number is the agricultural sector.

“We also want to move from subsistent agriculture to mechanised farming in order to harness all the opportunities that the Niger Delta region has to offer,” he said.

The resource person for Project HOPE, Ambassador Blessing Fubara, noted that the second phase of the youth empowerment programme would focus on commercial agriculture, information and communication technology as well as assisting youths in the creative industry.

Speaking at his farm in Ikot Ebom Itam in Itu local government area of Akwa Ibom State, chairman of the Commercial Farmers Association in the state, Mr Aniebet Antia, identified lack of capital as the major constraint to commercial farming, noting that with proper funding, small-holder farmers would contribute substantially to food production in the country.