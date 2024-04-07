Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, has commended the state Independent Electoral Commission for the organisation yesterday’s local government elections in the state.

Governor Diri noted that reports available to him indicated that the poll was generally peaceful across the state.

The governor spoke with journalists shortly after voting at about 10:15am alongside his wife, Dr Gloria, at his Kalamaowei Wari Unit 4, Ward 6 in Sampou community, Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area.

He expressed the optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would emerge victorious in the 105 wards of the eight local government areas adding that it is the only party with wide acceptance and vigorously campaigned across the state ahead of the election.

“PDP enjoys the support of the people and judging from the outcome of the November 11, 2023 governorship election, our party will still take the upper hand.

“As you have seen, the voting process was peaceful and seamless and l think if this is the way it is in every other unit and ward, then we expect a peaceful and successful local government election to usher in a new leadership at the third tier of government.

“So far, we are very pleased that there is no report of security breach across the state. At the last security council meeting, l charged the security agencies to be part of this electoral process and to ensure that security of the state was not breached.”

Responding to a question on why the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state did not participate in the election, Diri said only the faction led by Dennis Otiotio under the control of Chief Timipre Sylva boycotted the poll and that the party had more than one faction.