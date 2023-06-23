NDE Trains 50 Unemployed Youths On Sustainable Farming In Cross River

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained 50 unemployed youths in Cross River State, on the necessary skills for sustainable farming.

The training was aimed at assisting the beneficiaries to become self-reliant.

Earlier, at the opening ceremony of the training workshop, which took place at the conference hall of the Federal Secretariat, Calabar, Rivers State, on Thursday, director-general of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, charged the trainees to be disciplined and not to forget the reason why they were given opportunity to benefit from the programme.

At the three-day POST-SADTS training, using K-A-S-H model, organised by the Rural Employment Promotion (REP) in the State, the NDE boss said, “At this juncture, I wish to inform you that this 3-day training will be conducted by skillful professionals.”

Represented by the State Cordinator of NDE, Mr. Udam Gabriel, Fikpo stressed that the decision to equip unemployed youths with skills in the various fields of agriculture would help the beneficiaries set up agricultural businesses of their own to bring down the escalating rate of unemployment troubling the nation.