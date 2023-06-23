EFCC Arraigns 2 Over Alleged N19m Fraud In Borno

The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, arraigned one Alhaji Usman Bukar (aka Alhaji Jidda Abuna) before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri on a one count charge of obtaining N9m by false pretence.

In a statement issued by the anti graft agency on Friday, the EFCC disclosed that Bukar committed an offence contrary to section 1 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act.

The charge reads: “That you, Alhaji Usman Bukar (aka Alhaji Jidda Abuna), sometime in July 2022 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud obtained the gross sum of N9,000,000.00 (Nine Million Naira) only, from Alhaji Bukar Kime under the guise that the said sum represent payment for the purchase price of a plot of land laying and situate at Jere Local Government Area with a customary Certificate of Occupancy Reg. No. 0005538 and which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1 (1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act and Punishable under Section 3 the same Act”.

The defendant pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charge.

Counsel for the prosecution, S.O Saka prayed to the court for a trial date and to remand the defendant in prison custody.