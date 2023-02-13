As part of measures to generate jobs and create wealth for self-reliance and increase productivity, another 65 youths and artisans have been trained under the Basic Business Training Scheme (BBTS) of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Osun State.

Speaking at the flag-off of the 5-day training programme anchored by the Small Scale Enterprise Department of NDE, Osun in Osogbo, the director-eneral, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, said the directorate will ever remain unstoppable to deliver her mandate through empowerment programmes aimed at generating jobs, wealth creation and capacity building for the unemployed person(s) despite the current economic pressure.

Fikpo, who was represented at the event by the state coordinator, Mr. Fakunle Julius, noted that having a business is not sufficient for success, saying being equipped with management skill as a work tool is the key to achieve success and avert business failure which is a major concern of the directorate.

While acknowledging federal government’s commitment to the empowerment programmes through relentless funding, Mallam Fikpo disclosed that the programme marked the first phase of the training programme across 18 states of the federation, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) inclusive.

He said, small scale businesses are a notable field of play to exhibit the visibility role of artisans as major contributors to National growth in productivity and as a learning ground for school leavers, who had undergone such business training as a starters pack and thereafter having a multiplier effect in mitigating unemployment.

Also speaking, Mrs Ngozi Oluchukwu, who represented the HOD, Small Scale Enterprise, Ms. Chikodi Ike urged participants to apply every skill acquired during the exercise to their various career pursuits for all round success.