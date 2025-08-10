Wilfred Ndidi has penned a farewell message to his former club, Leicester City.

Ndidi left the Sky Bet Championship club for Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas this week.

The 28-year-old was officially unveiled by the Black Eagles on Friday.

The Nigeria international put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the option of an additional year.

Ndidi thanked Leicester City for the love, and sweet memories.

“Thank you, Leicester City, for the love, memories, and opportunity to grow—on and off the pitch,” Ndidi wrote on Instagram.

“Lifting the FA Cup, fighting every game, and feeling your support has meant the world to me. To the fans, teammates, staff—thank you from the bottom of my heart. Once a Fox, always a Fox.”

Ndidi arrived the King Power Stadium from Belgian Pro League outfit KRC Genk in January 2017.

The defensive midfielder won one FA Cup, and Community Shield during his time at the club.

Ndidi scored 18 goals, and registered 22 assists in 303 appearances for the former Premier League champions.