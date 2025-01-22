The Kano State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two suspects and seized significant quantities of illicit drugs during a high-stakes operation in Bebeji local government area of the state.

The raid, conducted on January 20, 2025 at Rahama Roundabout, resulted in the detention of Musa Usman, 25, and Buhari Ya’u Bashir, 24.

NDLEA Public Relations Officer for the command, Sadiq Maigatari, in a statement on Wednesday, disclosed that the suspects were found in possession of 1.1 kilograms of cannabis sativa, 8 grams of diazepam (equivalent to 38 tablets), and 59 grams of Exol (165 tablets).

He added that the operation turned violent when Usman, wielding a dagger, attempted to evade arrest by attacking one of the officers, leading to an NDLEA operative sustaining a stab wound during the confrontation.

Reacting to the incident, the State Commander, Abubakar Ahmad, condemned the actions of the suspects and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its personnel and eradicating drug trafficking in Kano.

He further confirmed that both suspects are in custody, assuring that they will face legal action for drug-related offenses and assaulting an officer of the law.