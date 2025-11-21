Former President Goodluck Jonathan has explained why he has stayed away from active and partisan politics in recent years, saying his role as a member of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) required strict neutrality.

Jonathan spoke in Abuja at an event marking the 10th anniversary of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), themed “Legacy of Impact, Celebrating Our Journey.” The event also featured a gala dinner in honour of his 68th birthday.

The former president said WAEF membership comes with a clear condition: members must no longer participate in partisan politics.

He described the forum as a preventive diplomacy initiative made up of former heads of state across West Africa who visit countries during elections to mediate and avert crises arising from poorly managed electoral processes.

“The idea is yes, we observe the elections, but we are not co-observers,” Jonathan said.

“We go there to make sure that if we notice anything negative developing, we intervene so it does not snowball into a full-blown crisis.”

According to him, the terms of membership state that one must be a former president within the sub-region and a former ECOWAS president.

“One clear condition is that you will no longer be an active politician, and that is why I am disappointing most of my political associates.

They expect me to play an active role in politics, but before I do that, I will first resign from WAEF,” he added.

Speaking on national issues, Jonathan lamented the deteriorating conduct in the political space, urging politicians to act with responsibility and decorum.

He criticised the tendency for individuals to assume leadership roles without any training or grounding, unlike professions that require proper certification.

“We must change the face of politics. We must see politics as a business of responsible individuals,” he said.

The former president also condemned the recent kidnapping of about 25 girls in Kebbi State, saying the incident reminded him of the abduction of the Chibok girls during his administration. He condoled with the bereaved families, including that of a vice principal killed during the attack, and called for prayers for the safe return of the abductees.