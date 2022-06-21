No fewer than 345 suspected persons are said to have been arrested for drug-related offences by the officers of the National Drugs and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Katsina State.

Addressing journalists on a day commemorating the United National Day Against Drugs Abuse and Trafficking, the commander of Narcotics, Mohammed Bashir Ibrahim, disclosed that the command had tried to balance the supply reduction effort and the Drug Demand Reduction aspect.

Ibrahim said the command in Katsina had joined other states of the federation to mark the day with a week-long activities in schools across the three senatorial districts in consonant with the objectives it intends, beginning from 20th to 26th June 2022 by sensitizing the students and the general public on the danger of drug abuse.

On the achievements of the command made between the period of January to June 2022, the commander said: “About 345 suspects were arrested, this comprises 339 males and six females, whereas about 388 substance abuse persons were counselled and rehabilitated.

“The command has presently 19 clients undergoing rehabilitation in our facility. The command also secured 15 convictions within this period.

Ibrahim said over 90 per cent of the arrested suspects and counselled clients, fall between the age bracket of 15-40 years.