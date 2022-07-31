The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted 2,750,000 tablets of Tramadol 225mg weighing 1,650 kilograms worth N1,375,000,000.

The consignment packed in 55 cartons of Tapentadol and Carisoprodol types of Tramadol was seized during examination of a container number SUDU 7538656 on Saturday, July 30 following credible intelligence.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said this comes on the heels of similar efforts by anti-narcotic officers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos, who thwarted bids by drug traffickers to export various psychoactive substances to London, UK and Dubai, UAE through the Lagos Airport in the past week.

He also said at least five suspects have so far been arrested in connection to the attempts.

Also, on Monday, July 25, a Dubai, UAE-bound passenger, Ebhodaghei Gloria Osenemeshen, was intercepted during the outward clearance of travellers on Rwanda Air via Kigali to Dubai.

The NDLEA discovered in her luggage sachets of Tramadol 225mg concealed inside gari, a cassava product packed among other foodstuffs.

She, however, claimed that the bag was given to her by someone who she passed the night in his house before coming to the Airport to help deliver to another person in Dubai.

The following day, Tuesday, July 26, a total of 50 blocks of cannabis sativa with a total weight of 27.1kg concealed inside large quantity of crayfish going to London, UK as part of a consolidated cargo were seized at the SAHCO export shed.

Also, on the same day, a Dubai-bound female passenger, Emebradu Previous Rachael, was arrested with 1.8kg cannabis packed inside bitter leaf in her luggage while attempting to board Rwanda Air flight to UAE via Kigali.

The mother of one, who hails from Oghara in Ethiope West local government area of Delta State, said she was into selling of men’s wears before she decided to travel to Dubai to expand her clothing business.

She claimed her ex-boyfriend that lives in Dubai, requested her to bring the bag, which contains the illicit substance along with foodstuff.