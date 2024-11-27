The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has relocated its headquarters to its new facility in Abuja, the agency has announced.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said in a statement on Wednesday that the new headquarters, located in Jahi District of Abuja, was being developed in phases.

The facility, which is the first phase of the national headquarters project expected to be completed with the 2025 budgetary provisions, was officially unveiled during an interdenominational service within the complex on Wednesday.

Speaking during the brief ceremony, chairman/chief executive officer of the agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (rtd), said the development represented a phase in the transformation and recalibration of NDLEA into a modern and result-oriented anti-narcotic agency, a process that began in January 2021.

According to him, “I am glad we have finally moved in to occupy this facility after initial budgetary constraints. Even though this is the first phase of the new headquarters project, we are hopeful that we will be able to complete the process with next year budget. This is not 100 per cent completed but it is sufficiently functional for us to move in because I was determined to move in before the end of 2024 because with the expansion of the agency, the headquarters also expanded, and in our old location we could not accommodate everyone. I have had to post out scores of officers due to lack of space for them to work.

“It was for this reason that the management took a unanimous decision that since it is not 100 per cent ready and we need it, we should make it a low-key inauguration ceremony. This will enable us relocate some of our directorates still operating outside Abuja into one facility to consolidate our operations for efficiency, effectiveness and seamless coordination.”

Babafemi further stated that while the old head office in Gimbiya Street, Area 11 Garki area of the FCT will continue to serve as the headquarters annex, the NDLEA boss expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his continued support and encouragement to the agency to be in a position to achieve its mandate of curbing substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the country.

He said, “The support we are getting from our international partners and local stakeholders especially President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, the judiciary and the citizenry, is not just to appreciate our efforts but to encourage us to do more and I believe this new work environment will motivate you to surpass past feats.”

In his welcome remark, secretary to the agency, Shadrach Haruna, commended Marwa for providing inspiring leadership that has, in three years, transformed NDLEA into the same class with its counterparts across the world in terms of professionalism, capability and capacity.

“The commissioning of our headquarters today is part of the incremental but well-laid agenda for the repositioning of the agency by the chairman. We have witnessed some monumental achievements since 2021, including increasing the staff strength of the Agency from 5,000 to 15,000. Promotion of officers, opening up of vacancies, payment of accumulated allowances to staff and widows of our fallen officers, the recent amendment of the agency’s enabling law by the National Assembly, and many more,” he stated.