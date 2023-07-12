Islamisation Of Nigeria Not Part Of Tinubu’s Agenda, Says Obadan

A former deputy governor of Edo State, Rev Peter Obadan, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was misunderstood by most Nigerians in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election.

He said contrary to the fear of the Christian community, Islamisation of Nigeria is not part of Tinubu’s agenda.

The former National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) chieftain who served under former Edo State governor John Odigie-Oyegun, said those who had criticised the president’s choice of a Muslim as vice presidential running mate did that for lack of political knowledge and understanding and the person of Tinubu.

He told journalists in Benin City, the state capital that for Tinubu to have openly supported Christians and their activities clearly showed that he was never an extremist and cannot be.

Obadan said, “I issued out two letters during the period warning Christian leaders on the need to work in consonance with the will of God. The truth is that many of them have no knowledge about politics, and many of them did not know who Asiwaju Tinubu is. And so, they had an image of a generalised Nigerian and said he is going to be like others.

“But Asiwaju is different. I told the Christians again that God is capable of using anybody. If he can make the horse to speak, He can make anything to happen, and that is the type of God we serve. And above all, with the wife of Asiwaju being a minister of God, the one I declared as an Esther; and I told them we have an Esther in the house and Asiwaju cannot afford to Islamise Nigerians and succeed. That is not part of his agenda.