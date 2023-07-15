Saturday, July 15, 2023
NDLEA Probes Delta Shooting Incident Involving Officers

by Ejike Ejike
2 hours ago
in News
NDLEA
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said that it was investigating a shooting incident involving its officers during the raid of a drug joint at Okpanam area of Asaba, Delta State capital, where unfortunately a young person was hit by a stray bullet as a result of which he eventually died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The Agency in a statement on Saturday signed by its Spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said the chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has, after receiving initial briefings from the Delta State command, set up a panel of top officials from the national headquarters in Abuja to immediately proceed to Asaba for an on-the-spot investigation of the unfortunate incident with a view to establishing the actual facts of the case.

 

This followed initial incident report which revealed that, “A team of NDLEA operatives carried out an intelligence-based raid of the joint of a notorious drug dealer located at Okpanam area of Asaba at about 1600 hours on Thursday 13th July and in the process of the operation, a Toyota Camry 2008 model, light blue colour at the scene suddenly zoomed off and knocked down one of our officers who is currently in critical condition, undergoing treatment in a hospital.

 

“In a bid demobilize the car and prevent it from escaping, another officer fired a shot aimed at the tyre of the car, which eventually escaped.

