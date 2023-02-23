Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have stormed the Ujiogba Forest Reserve in Esan West local government area of Edo State where they destroyed 7,286 kilograms (72.86 tons) of warehoused skunk and five hectares of its plantation.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the special operation carried out on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, followed credible intelligence that some cartels had warehoused hundreds of jumbo bags of the illicit substance inside the thick forest of the reserve for distribution to some States ahead of the general elections.

He said the operation could, however, not go on immediately until after several road blocks set up by armed guards of the drug lords were cleared and they were overpowered by the superior firepower of Strike Force officers of the Agency in a gun duel.

The NDLEA said after the initial resistance, two rifles, spent cartridges of short guns and an empty shell of AK47 rifle were recovered while a 24-year-old suspect, Calvary Essien, was arrested.

The NDLEA further said, “the NDLEA operatives in their numbers successfully descended on a big warehouse constructed with wood and zinc containing: 100 jumbo bags of cannabis sativa weighing 3.2 tons; 5,000 bags of cannabis weighing 65 tons; and 137 bags of cannabis seeds weighing 4.66 tons, totaling 72.86 tons. Seven bags of cannabis and one bag of its seeds were subsequently taken out of the warehouse for further investigation and prosecution of suspects while the rest was set ablaze.

“This is coming on the heels of a similar operation on Wednesday 18th January in the Opuje forest in Owan West local government area of the state where massive warehouses and tents storing over 317,417 kilograms (317.4 metric tons) of the psychoactive substance were destroyed and set ablaze in a two-day operation.

“At least, a police impersonator, Omoruan Theophilus, 37, who was parading as a Police Inspector to convey the drugs from the forests to the cities and three others: Aigberuan Jacob, 42; Ekeinde Anthony Zaza, 53, and Naomi Patience Ohiewere, 42, were arrested in connection with the drugs.”