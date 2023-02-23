The Police in Finland have reportedly arrested the leader of the proscribed secessionist Indigenous people Of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, following his repeated threats to sabotage the forthcoming Nigeria’s general elections scheduled for Saturday February 25 and March 11, 2023.

The Finland-based Ekpa had threatened to severely punish any person in the South-Eastern part of the Nigeria that tries to participate or vote in the 2023 General Elections, a situation that prompted the Nigerian Government to raise the issue with Finnish government recently when the Nigerian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, met the Ambassador of Finland to Nigeria.

The Seperatist leader has been suspected to be behind the ceaseless killings by ‘Unknown Gunmen’, a dangerous armed militia responsible for the deaths of several people and even public officials in the South-East.

Ekpa, a self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of IPOB, rose to prominence in July 2021 after he was announced as the lead broadcaster of Radio Biafra.

Ekpa was selected to lead the Separatist group to replace Kanu following the re-arrest of the IPOB leader by the federal government. After some weeks, IPOB announced Ekpa’s disengagement, as he was accused of refusal to sign the rules of engagement of Radio Biafra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Details Later…