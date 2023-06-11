NDLEA Uncovers Meth Lab In Lagos Community

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), have uncovered a secret laboratory producing deadly illicit substance, Methamphetamine, in a residential community located in Ikeja, Lagos State, where already packaged sachets of the drug and various precursor chemicals used in the production were recovered.

The clandestine laboratory located at No. 4 Bode Oluwo Street, Mende, Maryland, Ikeja, was stormed by anti-narcotics officers of the Agency on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 after credible intelligence and surveillance confirmed the illicit substance was being produced in the duplex building.

A statement signed by Femi Babafemi,

Director, Media & Advocacy, NDLEA, on Sunday, said at the end of the search, one kilogram of already produced and packaged methamphetamine, quantities of precursor chemicals and other items used for the production of the deadly drug were recovered from the house while efforts were on to apprehend the fleeing owner of the house.

In the same vein, officers of the Lagos Command of the Agency the previous day, Monday, June 5 arrested two suspects: Wasiu Saliu and Afolabi Banjo with 247 kilograms of skunk at Oyingbo area of Lagos while Tijani Damilola was nabbed at Isheri with 12.5 litres of skuchies and 98kg of cannabis sativa belonging to a fleeing suspect recovered at Akerele area of Agege just as 12.5kg of the same substance was seized from Adebowale Babatunde after his arrest at Mushin on Thursday, June 8.

Meanwhile, a consignment of 3.20kg skunk concealed in native black soap heading to the United Kingdom has been intercepted by NDLEA operatives at the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Wednesday, June 7 and a freight agent involved in the attempt to export the illicit drug, Olowokudejo Oladele Tonyi, was arrested.